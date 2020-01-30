Arkansas casino set to debut sports betting with the Super Bowl
Fans will be able to place their bets on NBA, college basketball, and more starting this weekend
With Super Bowl LIV being held this Sunday, an Arkansas casino is debuting its sports betting platform for a soft opening this weekend. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, West Memphis-based Southland Casino Racing will take wagers for the first time as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.
Patrons can also bet on NBA games, college basketball games, PGA tournaments, and NASCAR races.
"We have been working toward this for a while," Southland senior marketing director Jeff Strang said.
In November 2018, Southland Casino Racing received special permission to allow sports betting under Amendment 100 of the Arkansas Constitution.
"We are doing a soft opening, so as soon as we go live, we'll tell the world," Southland president and general manager David Wolf added.
Southland Casino Racing is the third casino in the state of Arkansas that has received authorization to allow sports betting.
In addition, International Game Technology announced that they signed a multi-state sports betting agreement with Delaware North Companies Gaming and Entertainment, which is Southland's parent company. This is expected to allow sports betting in more casinos in Arkansas and West Virginia.
Sports betting is currently legal in 17 states and eight more have passed bills to allow sports betting that have not yet gone into effect.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL playoff bracket and results
Here's all the info you need to know as the 2020 NFL postseason is in full swing with Super...
-
The best Super Bowl commercial turns 40
The commercial was significant for several reasons
-
Super Bowl 2020: Opponents, more info
Find out what you need to know right here, before Super Bowl Sunday hits
-
A look back at Chiefs Super Bowl history
In the early days the Chiefs were in two big Super Bowls, but they haven't been back in 50...
-
Optimal 2020 Super Bowl prop bets, picks
SportsLine's top handicappers just entered their top 2020 Super Bowl props.
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete primer
Here's everything you need to know to about Super Bowl LIV
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game