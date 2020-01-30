Arkansas casino set to debut sports betting with the Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LIV being held this Sunday, an Arkansas casino is debuting its sports betting platform for a soft opening this weekend. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, West Memphis-based Southland Casino Racing will take wagers for the first time as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

Patrons can also bet on NBA games, college basketball games, PGA tournaments, and NASCAR races.

"We have been working toward this for a while," Southland senior marketing director Jeff Strang said.

In November 2018, Southland Casino Racing received special permission to allow sports betting under Amendment 100 of the Arkansas Constitution.

"We are doing a soft opening, so as soon as we go live, we'll tell the world," Southland president and general manager David Wolf added.

Southland Casino Racing is the third casino in the state of Arkansas that has received authorization to allow sports betting.

In addition, International Game Technology announced that they signed a multi-state sports betting agreement with Delaware North Companies Gaming and Entertainment, which is Southland's parent company. This is expected to allow sports betting in more casinos in Arkansas and West Virginia.

Sports betting is currently legal in 17 states and eight more have passed bills to allow sports betting that have not yet gone into effect.