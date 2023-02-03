Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

According to the affidavit, Mixon stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me."

In a statement provided to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Bengals said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Back in 2014 during his time at Oklahoma, the running back punched a female student in the face and sent her to the hospital. Mixon would later accept a plea deal that included one year of probation, counseling and 100 hours of community service. He was not invited to the NFL combine because of the incident.

Mixon just wrapped up his sixth season with the Bengals, who were ousted from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, losing by a score of 23-20. He rushed 210 times for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, and also caught 60 passes for 441 yards and two more scores. Mixon signed a four-year extension ahead of the 2020 NFL season, and made his first Pro Bowl the following year after racking up a career high 1,519 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

Mixon was selected by the Bengals with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. The running back was considered to be a first-round talent, although he fell in the draft due to character concerns.