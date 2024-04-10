An arrest warrant has been issued for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice following his recent involvement in a six-vehicle crash involving two speeding sports cars, per the Dallas police (via WFAA).

Rice, 23, faces eight charges in the case: six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and and count of aggravated assault, according to the arrest warrant (via WFAA).

Late last month, Rice was driving a Lamborghini alongside a Chevrolet Corvette. Both cars lost control, causing a multicar accident on a Dallas highway, according to Dallas police.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said the Lamborghini went onto the shoulder and "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Rice released a statement, via ESPN, apologizing for the situation and saying he takes "full responsibility for my part in this matter:"

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Rice and the driver of the Corvette left the scene without determining if anyone involved needed medical attention. West said why Rice left the area after the crash is "a good question that's still being investigated."

"He's a young man that made a mistake," West said, adding that Rice's "heart goes out" to those injured. Two drivers were given medical attention for minor injuries at the crash site and two others went to the hospital for minor injuries. A minimum of three of the victims are retaining legal counsel, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"Mr. Rice wants to make it certain that it is understood and appreciated that he is going to do everything in his power to bring that life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries and in terms of property damage," West said, via The Dallas Morning News. "He'll make certain that he is responsible for helping them get through that particular part of this. Don't get us wrong, we understand no one can ever bring back to a person who has been in an accident ... help them get over the memories of being in that accident."

A report from WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas revealed 10.8 grams of marijuana were discovered in the vehicle Rice was driving. If charged, that amount would lead to a Class B misdemeanor in the state Texas, which is punishable through as many as 180 days in jail and a fine no larger than $2,000.

West's initial statement was in line with his client's social media post, saying Rice is fully cooperating.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," West said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league is currently monitoring the situation.

Rice grew up in Texas, in the Fort Worth area, and went to college in Dallas at SMU. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Rice led the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in receiving touchdowns last season (seven) while ranking second in both catches (79) and receiving yards (938) behind Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.