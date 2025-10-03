Arthur Jones, a former NFL defensive tackle and a member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII winning team, has died, according to a statement by the Ravens released Friday. His cause of death was not announced. He was 39.

A two-time First-Team All-Big East selection at Syracuse, Jones was chosen by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and wound up becoming an integral piece of their Super Bowl XLVII-winning defense. In the Super Bowl, Jones sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick just before a power outage occurred in the Superdome, and he was also credited with a fumble recovery. The Ravens won the game 34-31, giving Jones his first and only Super Bowl ring.

Jones would play for the Ravens until the end of his rookie contract, as he would then join the Indianapolis Colts in free agency and play three years for the franchise before finishing his NFL career with Washington in 2017. Jones finished his career with 173 total tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic -- always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."

Jones was also the older brother of former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones as well as fellow former NFL player Chandler Jones.