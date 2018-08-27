As injuries mount and sloppy play rules, why do we still have four NFL preseason games?

In Week 3 of the NFL preseason, we saw an eight-turnover performance from the Dallas Cowboys, an injury scare for rookie Bills quarterback Josh Allen and an injury to Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee. Week 3 of the preseason is generally referred to as the "dress rehearsal" for the NFL season because it's generally the week that the starters get the most run. While that's good for fans, for teams it presents some new risks, as we saw on Saturday and Sunday.

After the starters are out, the preseason can be tough to watch. It's really just an exercise in adding depth, which is great for coaching staffs, and not so great for the fans that just want to watch football. It's also a test run for new rules, which have yielded controversial results already as we approach this season.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and David Samson talk about the length of the NFL preseason after what was a rough week for a lot of teams. They revisit the age-old question of whether the preseason should be shortened or kept at four games, and weigh the pros and cons of both options.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn