Lincoln Financial Field has been home to the Philadelphia Eagles since the 2003 season, yet even the stadium that housed two Super Bowl champions and hosted five NFC Championship Games has an uncertain future.

The Eagles are going to have to make a decision on the future of "The Linc" in the coming years, as the stadium's lease with the city is set to expire in 2032. The city of Philadelphia and the Eagles have a seven-year timetable to figure out what they want to do regarding the stadium going forward, as the clock is ticking on the future of Eagles football in South Philadelphia.

Don't worry, the Eagles aren't going anywhere. Far from it.

Lincoln Financial Field is still in good shape and has been upgraded with renovations over the past two decades, but the stadium is 22 years old and heading into its 23rd season hosting the Eagles. For comparison, Veterans Stadium turned 22 in 1993 and lasted just nine more years before making way for Lincoln Financial Field. "The Vet" was in significantly worse shape than "The Linc," which made it an urgent need to be replaced over the last leg of its lifespan.

This isn't the case with "The Linc," but the clock is ticking due to the lease expiring in seven years. Other factors remain in play, as the South Philadelphia sports complex -- where four of the five Philadelphia major sports franchises play -- is in the process of becoming an entertainment district in a partnership with Comcast Spectacor, the Philadelphia Phillies, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers are going 50-50 on a new arena and the Phillies are with Comcast Spectacor on the planned mixed-use development in the complex. Philadelphia has also been awarded with a WNBA franchise that plans to begin play in 2030, which will play in the new state-of-the-art arena with the Sixers and Flyers.

Where does that leave the Eagles? What options do they have and what could they pursue?

Renovating Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles could just keep Lincoln Financial Field and extend the lease with the city, making more internal improvements to a stadium that opened in 2003. Lincoln Financial Field has already hosted major events outside of football, such as WrestleMania XL in 2024 and the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Next year, it'll host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Upgrades to the stadium would be paramount, but the Eagles could alter the exterior of the stadium as well -- using the land as a foundation for a significant change. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is committed towards getting the Super Bowl to Philadelphia, which could pave the way for Lincoln Financial Field to transform into a retractable roof stadium.

This isn't out of the realm of possibility.

A new stadium?

A start-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium isn't out of the question, whether that's on the Lincoln Financial Field site or somewhere else. If building a new stadium is the case, would the Eagles remain in the South Philadelphia sports complex? If so, where would they go?

The new Sixers and Flyers arena is projected to remain on the side of the South Philadelphia sports complex where the Wells Fargo Center is (between 11th street and Broad Street). The other option for the new arena is between Pattison Avenue and Hartranft Street (where Citizens Bank Park sits) and the new entertainment district would be where Xfinity Live and the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Center) currently stands.

Until the new arena location in the South Philadelphia sports complex is concrete, the Eagles will have to be selective if they choose to go with a new stadium. The Eagles haven't committed to the project with Comcast Spectacor, the Phillies and the 76ers -- and that complicates things.

The Eagles still have options in play. If they commit to the partnership, the new stadium could possibly go between Darien Street and S. Lawrence Street (in the Jetro parking lot), creating a complex within the complex dedicated to the Eagles. They also could move outside of the complex and remain in South Philadelphia by building a new stadium at the Navy Yard -- which has undergone significant upgrades over the past decade.

The Eagles could be the centerpiece as the Navy Yard continues to be revitalized. Keep in mind the Eagles may have to upgrade or move out of the NovaCare Complex, too, as their practice facility has been in place since 2001. Perhaps a new stadium and practice facility are a package deal, and both the sports complex and Navy Yard have a lot of land to use.

Could the Eagles build a dome?

If the Eagles do decide to renovate Lincoln Financial Field or build a new stadium, getting a retractable-roof stadium is a strong possibility. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie envisions his team potentially hosting a Super Bowl someday and appears committed getting Philadelphia a Super Bowl.

That likely won't happen under the current state of Lincoln Financial Field. The stadium would need to be renovated with a retractable roof or a new retractable roof stadium would have to be built for Philadelphia to have that Super Bowl opportunity.

At Super Bowl LIX, Lurie didn't exactly shut down the idea of getting a retractable-roof stadium.

"I don't have a strong opinion on it, because you're torn," Lurie said at Super Bowl media night. "I love outdoor football. I love it. I love the cold games. I like the hot games. I like the snow games.

"On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and lots of great events. It's an incredible sports city, so yes you got to balance all those things."

The best way for Lurie to get his Super Bowl and Final Four is a retractable roof stadium. The Final Four is played in football stadiums with either retractable roof facilities or domes. The Super Bowl hasn't been played in an open-air stadium in a cold-weather city since MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants, hosted Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. There hasn't been an outdoor Super Bowl north of the Mason-Dixon Line since.

Lurie won't commit to anything at the moment, but he is at least considering bringing big-time sportijg events to Philadelphia. Ultimately, that would require a retractable roof stadium.

The new stadium binge

The Eagles have seen what other franchises around the NFL are doing, as several organizations are getting new stadiums over the next six years. Here's a list of the NFL franchises set to open new stadiums over the next six years:

The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs plan on building new stadiums as well. Both franchises are seeking locations for their new stadiums, as the Soldier Field lease expires in 2033 and the Arrowhead Stadium lease expires in 2031.

With these franchises all developing new stadium plans, the Eagles could easily join the fray.