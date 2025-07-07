On paper, Asante Samuel Jr. appears like an ideal free agent target for the Miami Dolphins. That's particularly true in the aftermath of the franchise trading away starting outside cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Samuel still wading in the free agent waters. In reality, however, the idea of Samuel packing his bags and heading to South Beach may have just been shut down entirely. Why? Well, his father, former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel Sr., doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of how Miami is operating at the moment.

In a recent episode of his podcast, "Say What Needs To Be Said," the two-time Super Bowl champion was highly critical of the Dolphins brass in the aftermath of the trade that sent Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Specifically, Samuel labeled head coach Mike McDaniel as being a "pushover" and said that general manager Chris Grier has "no backbone."

"The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey other than they're sensitive," Samuel Sr. said. "There's no leadership in the Dolphins organization. Mike McDaniel is a pushover. Chris Grier, the general manager, he has no backbone. These guys over here, the Miami Dolphins, they are running this team like a Little League team. No one can stand up to the players, they are terrified of their own players, and they have no control over their players."

After a clip of Samuel Sr.'s comments was posted onto social media, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins had checked in on Samuel Jr., who was limited to four games last season due to a shoulder injury. However, given Samuel Sr.'s remarks, it doesn't seem like the family thinks too highly of the organization. Even if Samuel Jr. held different beliefs and was interested in joining the Dolphins, it's hard to imagine Grier and/or McDaniel bringing him aboard after those comments, especially with other veteran corners also on the market.

When healthy, the 25-year-old has been a productive player in the NFL after initially coming into the league as a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 out of Florida State. In his four games played last season, he held opposing quarterbacks to an 89.6 passer rating. During his last fully healthy season in 2023, he broke up a career-high 13 passes and recorded two interceptions over 17 games played (16 starts).

Again, that seems like a player the Dolphins should be interested in with Ramsey now off to Pittsburgh. However, if his father's comments now serve as a roadblock to that possible marriage, let's dive into a trio of other potential landing spots for the young cornerback.

Asante Samuel Jr. LAC • CB • #26 Career stats (50 games): 176 tackles, 37 pass breakups, 6 interceptions View Profile

At this stage of the offseason, no free agent is going to break the bank, but the Cardinals do have money to spend. According to Over the Cap's figures, the club currently has the fourth-most salary cap space in the league, with roughly $36 million. That's more than enough to bring Samuel aboard, and the corner would give a young secondary some much-needed depth.

Arizona has used second-round picks in each of the past two NFL Drafts to bring in corners. Max Melton came to town in 2024 but started just three games as a rookie. Meanwhile, the Cardinals drafted Will Johnson in the second round this past spring out of Michigan. Johnson's talent made him a first-round caliber prospect, but his stock dipped due to injury concerns. At just 25 years old at the start of this season, Samuel Jr. would still bring youth to the position group, but also some much-needed starting experience as well.

The Vikings surrendered 239.8 passing yards per game last season, which was the fourth highest in the league. This offseason, they saw the secondary take a hit with the departures of cornerback Stephon Gilmore (15 starts in 2024) along with safety Camryn Bynum in free agency.

They did sign outside corners Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah earlier this offseason, but neither of them is a sure thing. Rodgers started in just three of his 19 games played for the Philadelphia Eagles (including playoffs), while Okudah was limited to six games (zero starts) with the Houston Texans in 2024 due to injury.

Bringing Samuel in would give the Vikings another opportunity to hit on a low-cost veteran free agent who helps maintain Brian Flores' defense as one of the top in the NFL.

The Raiders have overhauled their organization this offseason by bringing in Pete Carroll as head coach and then trading for Geno Smith to serve as Las Vegas' starting quarterback. While they added intriguing pieces like running back Ashton Jeanty and wideout Jack Bech at the NFL Draft, the secondary has the potential to be an Achilles' heel for the organization.

Third-round rookie Darien Porter could factor into one of the starting spots on the boundary, but there's not much promise beyond that. The Raiders did sign Eric Stokes in March, but given that it's simply a one-year, $4 million deal, he shouldn't be looked at as a lock to be a bona fide starter. Similar to Minnesota, adding Samuel Jr. would give the Raiders another dice roll as they look for stability in the secondary. And they'll need it playing in an AFC West division that consists of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.