Asante Samuel on Tom Brady leaving Patriots: 'He probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day'

By now we all know that playing in New England isn't exactly a walk in the park. For the past twenty years, players around the league may have to trade in the freedom and relaxed nature that some other NFL clubs have if they want to come aboard and join the Patriots, play under Bill Belichick and have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

For some players, that trade-off has worked swimmingly and have at least one Super Bowl ring to show for it. That said, there is another piece of the Belichick population where it ended up being a square peg trying to fit in a round hole. The fit just wasn't there.

Up until this offseason, quarterback Tom Brady had been the epitome of The Patriot Way, willing to not only take below market deals with the club, but be willing to be treated just like the 53rd player on the active roster, despite his legendary status. That trade-off has worked out great for both parties as the Patriots enjoyed six Super Bowl titles and Brady turned himself into the greatest quarterback of all-time. Even as Brady departed in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Belichick said that he was one of "its original creators" and "lived and perpetuated our culture."

With that said, the relentlessness of The Patriot Way did seem to wear on Brady over the past few years as reports of a fractured relationship between he and Belichick constantly took over headlines. With Brady's decision to leave in free agency, it was perceived by many, including his former teammate in corner Asante Samuel, as the quarterback finally breaking free.

"I'm kind of 50-50 on that," Samuel told TMZ Sports when asked if he was surprised on how the relationship between Belichick and Brady ended. "I was surprised, but then again I was not surprised."

He added: "He probably just got tired of it. He probably got tired of some inner circle things that he wanted. Maybe he wanted receivers and tight ends to stay with them and maybe Bill tried to trade them. Who knows what happened. You know, he probably just got fed up with it at the end of the day. "

Samuel played five seasons with the Patriots after Belichick drafted him in the fourth round of the 2003 draft out of UCF. He won two Super Bowls with the club, was a first-team All-Pro in his final season with the team in 2007 and later named to the Patriots' All-2000s Team. Despite enjoying personal and team success, Samuel noted that being a Patriot is challenging.

"it's a one-of-a-kind situation," said Samuel of playing for Belichick. "It worked out for me, man. It made me a better man, but it's not something I enjoyed. Everyone wants to do stuff they love and enjoy it. I think that's the one thing that most people will say. You know, some people might say you're not here to enjoy s***. That might be The Patriot Way, but I do things my way."

It's certainly possible that Brady felt similar to Samuel towards the end of his tenure in New England and was a leading factor in his free agent decision to sign with Tampa Bay. What will be interesting from here on out is whether or not the appeal of The Patriot Way will remain in Foxborough following Brady's departure. After all, his presence and the likelihood of reaching the Super Bowl with him under center was a major selling point to players in the past. Now that he's gone, we'll see just how sturdy of a foundation The Patriot Way has.