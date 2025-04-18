There hasn't been a running back entering the NFL draft coming off a season as historic as Boise State Broncos All-American Ashton Jeanty's 2024 campaign in a long time. That's one of many reasons why he enters the 2025 NFL Draft as its top running back prospect.

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards rushing in 2024, which was only 28 shy of college football's all-time record held by Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (2,628 in 1988 with Oklahoma State), while totaling 10 runs of at least 60 yards,the most by any FBS player since at least 2015 per CBS Sports Research. He also produced five touchdowns of at least 70 yards, tying Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (five in 2000 with TCU) for the FBS single season record, according to CBS Sports Research.

"Great place to be right now," Jeanty told CBS Sports in a one on one conversation. "Obviously I had a great season, able to enter the draft and be one of the top guys, so it's all just blessing. Great moment. We're kind of at the home stretch to find out where I'm going to be for the next three, four years of my life and football career."

Loyalty and "the main thing"

Loyalty has become a big talking point in the football world recently following the high profile divorce between 2024 College Football Playoff participant Tennessee and its starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava over Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) payment packages. NFL teams have asked Jeanty why in today's age of college football that someone like himself didn't hop in the transfer portal in pursuit of more money and chose to stay home in Boise.

"Yeah, I definitely think so because the modern day athlete is pretty quick to jump ship go to another school," Jeanty said when asked if he thinks his loyalty is helping him in NFL interviews now. "Obviously, everybody has different circumstances and certain things. Everybody's not chasing the bag, but I think it just kind of shows who I am as a person, as a player and really just the focus on developing and becoming the best player that I can be rather than chasing after the most money as possible. Just keeping the main thing the main thing was really important."

What's Jeanty's main thing?

"The main thing is to continue to be one of the best running backs in the transition to the NFL and keep that same philosophy," he said. "Obviously take it to the next level because what got me to where I'm at is not enough. Just like what got me to college wasn't enough. I had to level it up."

Pressure mounting for Jeanty to become a Las Vegas Raider

Jeanty could end up leveling up to the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, the owner of the 2025 NFL Draft's sixth overall pick. The 2024 AFC West last place finishers, with a 4-13 record, ranked dead last in the entire NFL in team rushing yards (1,357), yards per carry (3.6) and tackles avoided on rushing plays (49). Jeanty led college football in rushing yards (2,601) and tackles avoided on rushes (170) while ranking ninth in the nation in yards per carry (7.0).

That's why Raiders GM John Spytek's oldest son Jack, who is 10-years-old, is banging the table for Jeanty to be selected sixth overall next week.

"My oldest son has made it no secret, if we do not pick Ashton Jeanty at six, that he is walking out of the family, and he is gonna find somebody else," Spytek said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on April 2. "Probably whoever takes Ashton. I think he, Jack, is motivated by fantasy football and touchdowns in fantasy football. Not necessarily all of team building. ... He walked right into our building and basically told [owner] Mark Davis 'if my dad doesn't take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job.'"

That viral quote has made its way back to Jeanty, something that caused him to chuckle when about when asked about the topic.

"I've had some good conversations with them [the Raiders] throughout the draft process, but I did see that [the story about Spytek's son] a little bit ago. Had me laughing," Jeanty said with a big grin.

Jeanty then referenced New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen's children telling him who to draft at quarterback in the 2024 draft on the offseason addition of "Hard Knocks." Schoen was unable to trade up from the sixth overall pick for Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye -- two quarterbacks his son Carson mentioned -- last offseason. Daniels and Maye went second overall to the Washington Commanders and third overall to the New England Patriots respectively. New York then had their worst season in franchise history in 2024 with a 3-14 record, which earned them the third overall pick in the 2025 draft. Safe to say there's some pressure being applied for Jeanty to go off the board at pick number six. He hasn't yet spoke to Las Vegas part owner Tom Brady, who's taken an active role in football operations since joining the Raiders ownership group and who immediately developed a friendship with new Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith as his trade over from the Seattle Seahawks was being finalized.

"Hey, I'm not going to say anything, but we've seen a GM [Schoen] whose son told him told him to pick somebody, and they didn't," Jeanty said laughing. "I'm not going to say too much, but the Raiders would be a great landing spot. New [coaching staff], new GM, and to come in there and boost this organization and bring some great guys in the building. Bring winning back to that organization."

A Dallas Cowboys homecoming?

Given that Jeanty is a graduate of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas -- the city where the Dallas Cowboys' team facility, The Star -- is located, the topic of his hometown team arose. Obviously, he isn't hoping to fall outside of the first 10 picks, but he would receive landing with the Cowboys, who have the draft's 12th overall pick, very well. He's already suited up on their indoor practice field.

"Yeah, that wouldn't be bad at all," Jeanty said. "Obviously spending some time growing up here, right by there. Even some of our games were in their practice facility, so it would be a great opportunity as it would to play for any of the other teams in the NFL."

What Jeanty tells teams that ask about his workload

In order to produce the gaudy stats he had in 2024, Jeanty racked up 374 carries this past season -- the most carries in a single collegiate season running back Derrick Henry's Heisman Trophy-winning campaign at Alabama back in 2015, per CBS Sports Research. That year, Henry totaled 2,219 yards rushing and 28 rushing touchdowns on a whopping 395 carries. That workload hasn't hurt the six foot, two inch tall Henry who weighs 247 pounds. He just had the most rushing yards (1,921) in a season in NFL history by a player age 30-or-older as a 30-year-old in 2024, per CBS Sports Research. Jeanty isn't the same physical marvel: he stands at 5'8 1/2" tall and weighs 211 pounds, per his combine measurements. However, he feels confident in having a long NFL career given his personal regimen and resources available today. Some of Jeanty's methods include hot tubs, cold tubs, dry needling, massages and more.

"Derrick Henry is a great example," Jeanty said when told the context of his 2024 workload. "He's got tons of carries on each level [high school, college and the NFL], but the way I take care of my body, there's so many different things -- technology -- to take care of your body is so advanced now that I think any positions' career span can be elongated if you take care of your body. That's one thing that I do a great job of, and that's why I was able to have that workload and have a great season because I put hours in investing in my body."

The "running back renaissance"

Speaking of Henry, the 2024 running back class that included him, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs helped push back on the perspective that investing significantly in running backs is a losing proposition. All three earned Pro Bowl nods in their new homes, and Barkley won the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award en route to rushing for over 2,000 yards and helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX. Jeanty also credited himself and his fellow 2025 draft classmates at the running back position for additionally helping to spark a "running back renaissance." He specifically credited North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and both Ohio State running backs -- TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins before saying it's really "a long list of guys" given the depth of the 2025 running back class.

"I think the value is definitely going back up courtesy of guys in the league doing it, but also guys in college playing at a high level. I had a really great, historic season, but there was a lot of other great guys who had great seasons as well and did great things in college football. People are it's like a little running back renaissance, but I believe it's here. The time is now to get you a great running back to be that X-factor for your offense."

Jeanty's NFL player comparison

Given Jeanty's size and high-end contact balance, his 1,970 yards rushing after contact next season were more than any other college football player's total rushing yards figure in 2024, he's a unique blend. He chose to compare himself to the similarly-built Alvin Kamara (5'10, 215 pounds), the New Orleans Saints five-time Pro Bowl back.

"I think there's a lot of players honestly, and I feel like my style is becoming unique in a sense because I take so many things from a lot of different backs. One I really try to [take from] is Alvin Kamara. I've always gotten a lot of comparisons to him as well. The contact balance, the catching ability. just being a three-down back. When you watch his tape, you watch my tape, you see a lot of similarities."

Staying relaxed ahead of the draft

One of his go to hobbies in his downtime outside of football is gaming, which is why Jeanty is partnering with Call of Duty: Mobile ahead of night one of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 24. He'll be livestreaming on Call of Duty: Mobile with professional gamer Bobby Plays on Wednesday Apr. 23 at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT on Plays' YouTube channel here. Jeanty also competed in Call of Duty: Moble against fellow draft class mates at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.

Call of Duty

"Getting to play Call of Duty, have fun and Call of Duty's been something that I've played since I was a little kid, "Jeanty said. ... "It's definitely a great way to have some downtime. It kind of feels like an escape from all the busyness for me. Once I'm playing, I feel like I'm really in the game. I'm really in the field shooting, but I'm not. I don't shoot guns unless it's Call of Duty. It's just fun man, and to connect all your guys and friends playing the game, it's just a great time."