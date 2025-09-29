It's safe to say that Raiders rooking running back Ashton Jeanty won't soon forget Sunday's game against the Bears. Jeanty's breakout performance included making some notable franchise and NFL history.

In his fourth NFL game, Jeanty became the sixth rookie in the Super Bowl era to have a game with at least two receiving touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown. He also joined former two-sport star Bo Jackson, Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen and four-time Pro Bowl tight end Raymond Chester as the only first-year players in franchise history to score at least three scrimmage touchdowns in a single game.

Jeanty also passed Darren McFadden for the second-most rushing yards by a Raiders rookie in franchise history through four games. Only current Packers running back Josh Jacobs had more yards during his first four games as a member of the Raiders.

The first running back selected in this year's draft, Jeanty finished the game with 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught both of his targets for two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, Jeanty's big day that not result in a win, as Chicago escaped Las Vegas with a 25-24 win after the Bears blocked the Raiders' game-winning field goal attempt in the closing seconds.