The top headlines of the 2025 NFL Draft may well center around Colorado products, including Shedeur Sanders, the quarterbacking son of former NFL great Deion Sanders, and two-way superstar Travis Hunter. Other hot topics: Miami's Cam Ward, who could be the first signal-caller off the board; and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, whose defensive prowess might convince the Tennessee Titans to take him No. 1 overall.

Is it possible we're not giving due time and attention to Ashton Jeanty? The Boise State running back just had one of the most prolific college football seasons of all time, approaching Barry Sanders' single-season record for ground yardage with more than 2,600 in 14 games. And fresh off a 2024 NFL season in which running backs suddenly stole the spotlight -- see: Saquon Barkley with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles -- it's not crazy to think Jeanty could end up being the most impactful rookie of the entire 2025 class.

With that in mind, where could the star ball carrier land in April, months after he drew NFL.com comparisons to Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson? Here are five of the most logical landing spots:

No. 6 overall pick

With Tom Brady helping lead the way as a minority owner, the Raiders are sure to address quarterback as soon as possible. But Jeanty is a blue-chip playmaker who could pair with young tight end Brock Bowers to greatly support whichever young signal-caller eventually steps in. New coach Pete Carroll also knows well the value of a workhorse back, advancing to two Super Bowls with Marshawn Lynch driving the Seattle Seahawks.

No. 17 overall pick

Their priority should be locking up their current offensive core, but that's also why they could stand to secure an upgrade at running back without committing big bucks to the position. Jeanty may or may not make it out of the top 15, but as a total-package starter, he'd offer Joe Burrow yet another big-play safety valve, allowing feisty incumbent Chase Brown to stick around in more of a secondary role.

No. 22 overall pick

The draft positioning may not work in their favor, as Jeanty is likely too good to make it out of the top 20. The Chargers also just got solid production from J.K. Dobbins, though the veteran is set to hit the open market in March. Look at this way, though: Jim Harbaugh prioritized beefing up the line in 2024, so a talent like Jeanty could represent the "finishing touch" for an old-school attack, a la Saquon Barkley with the Eagles.

No. 20 overall pick

Bo Nix proved in 2024 that he's got an "it" factor as the Broncos' young quarterback. Now it's time for Sean Payton to surround the signal-caller with legitimate weaponry. Jeanty could offer that and then some. The fact Payton shuffled between Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and even Audric Estime throughout last season indicates this team is ripe for a fresh investment at the position.

No. 12 overall pick

It's the match made in heaven, to be honest. Jeanty went to high school in Frisco, Texas, where the Cowboys are headquartered. And while Dallas could certainly use help at other spots, like along the interior of both fronts, Dak Prescott could also use bona fide ground support, with 2024 placeholder Rico Dowdle due for free agency. The Cowboys haven't boasted a true home run hitter at the position since Ezekiel Elliott's prime.