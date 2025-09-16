After finishing last in the NFL by a wide margin in rushing yards and yards per carry in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders drafted Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to change their fortunes on the ground.

Through two games of the 2025 season, it's become evident that a change at back might not be enough to fix all of their problems. Vegas is 31st in rushing yards (124) and yards per carry (2.9), only ahead of the Bengals in both categories, and Jeanty has just 81 yards on 30 carries. On Monday night against the Chargers, he carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards, showing occasional flashes of the brilliant talent that made him a dominant figure at the college level, but he's yet to break loose and have the overall impact Vegas was hoping for.

The offensive line remains an issue for the Raiders, but Jeanty put the blame on himself for not being up to speed and missing some opportunities, via Raiders.com.

"Last week it was on me, I didn't go a good job of reading the plays. I'll put it on myself again this week," Jeanty said. "Could've broke for bigger on some runs and O-line did their thing. I've just got to continue to get better so I can be a game-changer for us."

"Just getting used to the speed honestly," he added. "Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower, this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens it will be good."

Pete Carroll was also asked about Jeanty's slow start to the season and the Raiders' run game woes. He preached patience with the young back, while also noting they need to find ways to get him the ball more often, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"We're just getting started (with Jeanty)," Carroll said. "He's breaking into the NFL. He's figuring it out. He'll get more carries. We have to run the ball more effectively. We only got (68 yards), and that's not enough. We need more than that. We're bringing him along. More will come."

Jeanty's talent won't matter all that much if the offensive line can't open up holes, and an inconsistent line makes it even more imperative that Jeanty doesn't have any missed reads. When the opportunities for big gains on the ground are fewer and farther between, a wrong decision on where to go with the ball might take away one of just a few great chances to break a long run in the game.

It also puts more pressure on new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly as a play-caller, as he has to help out his offensive line and young running back by calling the right plays at the right time when the defense presents an opportunity with a certain alignment.

To this point, the Raiders' entire rushing operation hasn't been able to quite figure it out, but the problems extend far beyond Jeanty, even if he'll accept the blame at the moment. They'll keep trying to crack the code when they face the Commanders in Week 3, hoping to finally provide Geno Smith with some balance to take pressure of his shoulders to create most of the offense through the air.