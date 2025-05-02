Las Vegas Raiders fans can get ready to see their new draft pick rocking a familiar jersey number. The Raiders announced on social media Friday that running back Ashton Jeanty will be wearing No. 2 this upcoming season.

There were already a lot of fans apparently waiting for this news, as the No. 6 overall pick has the 2025 draft class' fourth-highest selling jersey since the draft. Jeanty sits behind only Travis Hunter, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in jersey sales to date.

Jeanty, of course, wore No. 2 during his career at Boise State, where he blossomed into one of the best backs in the country. During his three seasons with the Broncos, Jeanty rushed 750 times for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns, including a ridiculous 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season, when he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

As for the reason why Jeanty, nicknamed "Deuce," wears No. 2: He was born on Dec. 2, 2003, which he says is "the day greatness was born." Jeanty also says that it's a family number, with his brother, his uncle and more preferring No. 2.

The Raiders did have someone wearing No. 2 for them in recent seasons, though, as kicker Daniel Carlson wore the number from 2020 through 2024. He had previously worn No. 8 in 2018 and 2019, and according to the Raiders' official website, he'll return to wearing that number in 2025.

Ranking each team's 2025 NFL Draft class: Bills, Raiders, 49ers come up aces; Browns, Bengals raise questions Ryan Wilson

We don't have any word just yet on what, if anything, Jeanty had to give the kicker to secure his preferred jersey number.