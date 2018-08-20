At least two teams reportedly have expressed interest in Jets' Teddy Bridgewater
The Broncos seem like an obvious choice but could the Patriots also be in the mix?
Rookie Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been impressive in his two preseason games. But veteran Teddy Bridgewater, signed this offseason to a one-year, prove-it deal, has been just as impressive -- and perhaps even more so. In fact, both players have played so well that Darnold appears destined for the starting job and Bridgewater could end up being traded to a team in need of a quality quarterback.
CBSSports.com's Will Brinson actually ranked all 32 teams -- Jets included -- on how interested they might be in Bridgewater. At issue: is there enough of a demand for Bridgewater, who has thrown just two passes the last two seasons after suffering a gruesome knee injury in August 2016. He's also on a one-year deal, and it would be risky for a team to extend his contract without knowing if he's healthy enough to hold up over four months and 16 games.
But maybe that skepticism is misguided because in a pass-happy league, apparently there will always be a need for quarterbacks. At least two teams have expressed interest in Bridgewater, reports the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta, though no concrete offers have been made as of Monday afternoon.
And as far as coach Todd Bowles is concerned, Bridgewater looks completely healed.
"He's never showed me that he was injured," Bowles said. "He did everything in the spring and everything in the summer. He hasn't taken a play or a day off or show any limp or any hitch to his giddy up. I never seen it, so I just keep it out of mind. He's always smiling and doing everything full speed, so I don't even worry about it. I'm just happy for him."
Mehta speculates about two interesting landing spots: Miami, where the quarterback situation is perpetually in flux, and ... New England, where Brian Hoyer is Tom Brady's backup 10 months after the team traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers where he's now the starter.
As division rivals, neither seem realistic though Mehta floats another name: The Broncos, who endured Trevor Seimian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch last season and signed Case Keenum this offseason only to see him struggle in two preseason games.
Meanwhile, the plaudits continue to role in for Darnold, only reinforcing the idea that Bridgewater could be expendable.
"He's progressing fast," offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said of the rookie on Monday. "He's owned the playbook."
And in a recent radio interview with WFAN, general manager Mike Maccagnan said he was "exceptionally impressed" with Darnold, calling him "unflappable."
Maccagnan also did little to shed light how the depth chart might shake out. "There's nothing to stop us from keeping three [quarterbacks]," he said. "And there's nothing to stop us from keeping two."
