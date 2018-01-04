At players' request, Eagles revert to training camp intensity for playoff practice

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the playoffs as the NFC's No. 1 seed and with a franchise-best 13 wins, but they also enter as maybe the least feared of any team in the postseason thanks to an ugly final two games to close the season.

That's why, as coach Doug Pederson put it to local media this week, players were on him about bringing some physicality back to practice. Locked into a playoff spot since Week 14, when quarterback Carson Wentz sustained his season-ending torn ACL, the Eagles apparently felt that a little pop at practice after two weeks of coasting into the postseason might do them some good.

And Pederson obliged, as NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank reported.

In a fully padded practice to kick off the team's wild-card bye week that Frank called "rare or even unprecedented for this time of year," starters were up against each other, and veterans had no shortage of commentary on the summer nature of Wednesday's get-together.

Center Jason Kelce, per Frank, said the team hadn't practiced "like that since training camp" and that the upped physicality was "on the verge of too intense." Tight end Zach Ertz echoed those words, lauding the "really intense" atmosphere full-pad work fostered.

The Eagles, of course, haven't lacked for physicality on the defensive side of the ball, where they all but carried a Nick Foles-led offense to victory in a 19-10 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 16. But with the postseason around the corner and a team that once looked like Super Bowl material under Wentz's direction grasping for stability in advance of its first home playoff game, Pederson has apparently reverted to preseason tactics behind support from his players.