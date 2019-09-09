Atlanta Falcons fear highly-touted rookie may have suffered a foot fracture
Atlanta's first round pick sustained the injury during the Falcons' season-opening loss to Minnesota
The Atlanta Falcons' season-opener didn't necessarily go as planned.
Not only did Atlanta fall to the Minnesota Vikings, Chris Lindstrom, the Falcons' starting right tackle and first round pick, may have suffered a foot fracture during the 28-12 loss, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday night. Glazer added that Lindstrom would receive additional tests on Monday.
A standout during his time at Boston College, Lindstrom played more than any other Falcons' player during the preseason in order to get ready for the regular season.
"It's going to be a dream come true, and we have a job to do, and I'm just trying to go out there and execute and be accountable," he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution prior to Sunday's game. "I'm nervous for every game and so just treating it like every other game and just getting ready to go and being ready for Sunday."
Atlanta's offensive line was a question mark throughout the preseason. While Lindstrom worked to earn a starting job, second round pick Kaleb McGary also spent the summer trying to become the team's new starting right tackle. He and veteran Matt Gono shared the top spot on the Falcons' depth chart entering Sunday's game.
The Falcons have several options to replace Lindstrom if he misses a significant amount of time, with Jamon Brown and James Carpenter the other lineman on Atlanta's 53-man roster. The Falcons may also promote Sean Harlow, the team's only offensive lineman currently on the practice squad.
Atlanta lost Sunday's game despite out-gaining Minnesota, 345-269. Three turnovers and 2 of 8 third down efficiency were two of the main reasons why the Falcons are 0-1 heading into their second game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
