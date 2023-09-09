Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Carolina 0-0, Atlanta 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This game could come down to passing yards, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Falcons were ranked 31st overall, having averaged an unimpressive 172.2 per game. The Panthers, meanwhile, were ranked 28th with 190.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, Atlanta finished on the wrong side of .500 (7-10), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Panthers sure didn't have their best season, finishing 7-10.

Looking forward to Sunday, the Falcons shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 9-8 record against the spread.

Atlanta ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-1 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 17 games they played last year would have netted $821.91. Sadly, the Panthers will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 7-6 as such last year.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Carolina.