Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: Picks from expert who's 10-1 on Falcons games

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons host a Dallas Cowboys team that will be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.



The Falcons are three-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5, down sharply from an open of 53.



Last week, he faded Atlanta as small road favorites at Carolina. The result? Carolina 20, Atlanta 17, another easy cash. Incredibly, it improved Hartstein to 10-1 in his past 11 picks involving the Falcons. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Part of his success: Hartstein was a sportswriter based in Atlanta for 15 years. He has his pulse on the Falcons.



Hartstein knows the Cowboys have been on fire since their bye. Dallas is 3-0 straight up and against the spread since the off week with emphatic wins over the 49ers (40-10), Redskins (33-19), and Chiefs (28-17). Quarterback Dak Prescott has not turned the ball over since Week 5.



However, Ezekiel Elliott, who is second in the league with 783 rushing yards and has topped 100 in three of his past four games, is serving the first game of a six-game suspension. In his stead, Alfred Morris, Rod Smith, and Darren McFadden will shoulder the load out of the backfield.



But just because the Cowboys have been on fire doesn't mean they cover, especially on the road without their star running back.



Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is seventh in the NFL with 2,157 passing yards and Atlanta might have won last week if all-world wide receiver Julio Jones had not dropped an easy touchdown. And SportsLine's advanced computer model says Ryan will throw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns this week against Dallas.

And in addition to Elliott, the Cowboys will be without Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith (groin), which could spell trouble for QB Dak Prescott. Meanwhile, WR Dez Bryant is questionable with ankle and knee injuries, but is expected to suit up. He's still looking for his first 100-yard receiving game this season.

