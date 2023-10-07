Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Houston 2-2, Atlanta 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Houston Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Texans this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Sunday, the Texans made easy work of the Steelers and carried off a 30-6 win.

The Texans can attribute much of their success to Nico Collins, who picked up 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and C.J. Stroud, who threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Collins hauled in two or more receiving touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Falcons ended up a good deal behind the Jaguars on Sunday and lost 23-7.

Bijan Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 105 yards on only 14 carries.

With Houston's victory and Atlanta's loss, both teams now sport identical 2-2 records.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Texans haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 368.5 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Falcons, though, as they've been averaging only 284.2 per game.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Houston both have 1 win in their last 2 games.