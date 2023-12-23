Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Indianapolis 8-6, Atlanta 6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Colts, who come in off a win.

Even though Indianapolis has not done well against Pittsburgh recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The stars were shining brightly for the Colts in a 30-13 victory over the Steelers. That 30-13 margin sets a new team best for Indianapolis this season.

Among those leading the charge was Gardner Minshew II, who threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that he passed for three or more passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Atlanta last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 9-7. Atlanta has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Falcons have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 46.7% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 33.3% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal four yards per play the Falcons probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Indianapolis has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

The Colts are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on the Falcons against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to the Colts' 9-5.

While only the Colts took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Falcons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Indianapolis has won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last 8 years.