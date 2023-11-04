Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Minnesota 4-4, Atlanta 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Vikings, who come in off a win.

Minnesota had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They took down the Packers 24-10.

Kirk Cousins looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 274 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes.

Another reason for the win was the Vikings' imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. Leading the way was D.J. Wonnum and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Atlanta last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Titans 28-23.

Despite the loss, the Falcons had strong showings from Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota's victory was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 4-4. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-4.

The Vikings are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Atlanta is a 5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Atlanta.