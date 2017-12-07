Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints odds: Picks from expert who's 10-2 on Falcons games

The Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football" to open Week 14 of the NFL season. The Falcons are favored by 2.5 in a game that's seen plenty of odds movement. The line opened at Falcons -2 and swung all the way to Saints -1.5. Then, in a flurry on Thursday, the line moved back to Atlanta -2.5.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has also seen plenty of movement. It's a robust 51.5, down 3.5 from where it opened.



In Week 2, he laid 2.5 points with Atlanta against visiting Green Bay. The result: Falcons 34, Packers 23. In Week 9, he faded Atlanta as a one-point favorite at Carolina, cashing yet again after the Panthers' three-point win.



Strikingly, those calls helped improve his record to 10-2 on picks for or against the Falcons since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Part of his success: Hartstein was a sportswriter based in Atlanta for 15 years. He has his finger on the pulse of Dan Quinn's team.



Hartstein knows the Saints have won nine of their past 10 games and scored at least 30 in their past four victories.



Rookie running back Alvin Kamara has scored in six straight and is third among running backs in receptions with 59, behind only Le'Veon Bell (66) and Christian McCaffrey (64). Kamara and Mark Ingram form a dynamic 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

Ingram is nursing a toe injury, but is expected to play on Thursday Night Football. SportsLine's advanced computer model says Kamara and Ingram will combine for almost 200 total yards from scrimmage against a Falcons defense that's ranked in the bottom half of the league against the run.



And defensively, the Saints could get back rookie corner Marshon Lattimore (ankle), bolstering a defense that's No. 12 in scoring (20.3 ppg) and No. 11 against the pass (217.3 ypg).



But just because the Saints have been on fire doesn't mean they cover on the road in a divisional game on a short week.



The Falcons have won three of their past four games and put up at least 27 points in all three victories. Quarterback Matt Ryan has thrown for multiple scores in four of his past six outings.



SportsLine's model says Ryan will continue to roll in prime time, putting up almost 300 yards and two touchdowns. WR Julio Jones has a high probability of finding the end zone this week after a 2-24 clunker last Sunday against Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings.



And, like the Saints, the Falcons could also get defensive reinforcements. Top corner Desmond Trufant has been cleared from his concussion and will play for Atlanta on Thursday night.



The Falcons badly need a win against the Saints, who hold a two-game lead on Atlanta in the NFC South. These two teams meet twice in the next three weeks.



