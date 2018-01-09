Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFC divisional round picks from expert who's 7-2 on Eagles games

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs kicks off with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The sixth-seeded Falcons are favored by a field goal. It's the first time a No. 1 seed has been an underdog in the divisional round and the first time a No. 1 seed has been an underdog to a No. 6 seed in the NFL playoffs.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5, down sharply from an open of 44.5.

In another standalone game this season, the Seahawks won 24-10 against these same Eagles as five-point underdogs -- an outright upset.





Nagel knows the Falcons pulled an upset road win against the Rams last week. Atlanta's stars showed up big: Matt Ryan threw for 218 yards and a score with a quarterback rating over 100, Devonta Freeman ran for 66 yards and a touchdown and Julio Jones reeled in nine catches for 94 yards and found the end zone.

The Falcons' defense also continued to shine, sacking Jared Goff three times and forcing two turnovers. They haven't allowed more than 23 points since Week 11.

But just because the Falcons come in hot doesn't mean they'll cover a historic three-point spread on the road in the NFL divisional round.

Any way you slice it, the Eagles' defense has been a top-tier unit this season. It is fourth in total defense (306.5 yards), No. 1 against the run (79.2 yards) and fourth in points allowed (18.4).

Although quarterback Nick Foles struggled against the Cowboys in Week 17, he has had two full weeks to practice with the first-team offense.

At home, Philadelphia has been dominant. The Eagles held their past three opponents (Cowboys, Raiders, and Bears) to a combined 19 points. The Eagles were 7-1 at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

