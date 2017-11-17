Atlanta Falcons vs Seattle Seahawks odds: Picks from expert who's 7-1 on Seahawks games
Josh Nagel is a whiz at picking Seahawks games and makes a strong pick for 'Monday Night Football'
The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons trek to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." The Seahawks are favored by a field goal, unchanged from where the line opened.
The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 44.5, down a half-point from an open of 45.
Before you bet on a high-profile game like this, you'll want to hear what veteran handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. He's won numerous handicapping contests and been in the industry for nearly 20 years.
Part of his success: a West Coast insider, he's a whiz at picking Seahawks games, regardless of who they're playing. Amazingly, he's gone 7-1 picking for and against them since last year and has his finger on the pulse of Pete Carroll's team.
Nagel knows the Falcons steamrolled the Dallas Cowboys last week, 27-7. Dallas was without all-world RB Ezekiel Elliott, All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, and difference-making linebacker Sean Lee.
Falcons wideout Julio Jones is fifth in the NFL in receiving yardage at 715, while QB Matt Ryan is ninth in passing yardage at 2,372. Atlanta also has the seventh-ranked defense.
But just because the Falcons are coming into Monday night hot doesn't mean they stay within a three-point spread, especially on the road in one of the NFL's loudest stadiums.
The Seahawks just lost CB Richard Sherman to a torn Achilles, but Seattle is still a top-five defense in points allowed at 18.3. And aside from Deshaun Watson's heroics three weeks ago, the Seahawks have given up 44 points total at CenturyLink Field this season.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has caught fire, tossing 11 TDs in the last four games and topping 300 yards twice over that span. He also rushed for 77 yards against the Redskins two games ago.
And despite Seattle struggling to establish a rushing attack, Wilson has been able to air it out effectively. Entering Week 11, he's second to Tom Brady in passing yardage at 2,543.
