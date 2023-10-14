Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: Washington 2-3, Atlanta 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game the Commanders were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 40-20 to the Bears. Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 27-3.

Sam Howell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.5% of his passes. That's the first time this season that Howell passed for 300 or more yards.

The Commanders weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 29 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Bears rushed for 178.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texans and snuck past 21-19.

Desmond Ridder was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 329 yards and a touchdown while completing 75.7% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. That's the first time this season that Ridder passed for 300 or more yards.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Atlanta's victory pushed their record up to 3-2, while Washington's loss dropped theirs down to 2-3.

While only the Falcons took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Falcons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Falcons' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs the Commanders over their last five matchups.

Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 19-13. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Commanders since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Washington both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.