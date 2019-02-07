Atlanta Legends vs. Orlando Apollos odds, line: AAF picks, predictions from football insider

The Alliance of American Football kicks off its inaugural season this week with four games on the AAF schedule. On Saturday, the Orlando Apollos will host the Atlanta Legends at 8 p.m. ET. Orlando is favored by 5 and the total is at 44.5 in the latest Apollos vs. Legends odds. Both sides have recognizable faces, with Steve Spurrier coaching the Apollos and Michael Vick serving as the offensive coordinator of the Legends. Knowing who to back in a brand new league is a challenge, so before you make your Apollos vs. Legends picks and AAF predictions, you'll want to hear what SportsLine pro football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A renowned sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls. He's intimately familiar with all levels of pro football -- including the young, hungry players who populate the AAF -- and knows every coach's philosophy and approach to devising game plans.

Anyone who has followed him is up big.

For Saturday, Tierney knows that the Legends will hope the strength of their quarterbacks gives them an advantage. Vick will be mentoring former Georgia quarterback and NFL backup Aaron Murray along with former Tennessee quarterback and Jets backup Matt Simms. The pair combined to play parts of 10 seasons in the NFL, with Simms throwing 39 regular-season passes for the Jets in 2013 and 2014.

The Legends will also have former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson. After drawing Vick comparisons in college, Robinson went on to play running back in the NFL and gained 1,368 yards from scrimmage in four seasons with the Jaguars. Robinson gives Vick plenty of offensive versatility and there's reason to believe this could be the most exciting offense in the league.

However, expect the football-hungry fans in Orlando to make life difficult in Vick's coaching debut.

Spurrier is expected to turn to former Texas and SMU quarterback Garrett Gilbert and also has former Florida quarterback Austin Appleby on his roster. Gilbert was a sixth-round pick in 2014 and has hung around in the NFL for the last five seasons, spending a brief time with the Panthers at the end of the 2018 season.

Orlando's roster is stocked with former collegiate stars from within the state. In total, Spurrier has 26 players who played their college ball in the Sunshine State on the Apollos roster, including former Florida safety Will Hill III. After three years with the Gators, Hill played 50 games in the NFL and made 32 starts with the Giants and Ravens. His presence in the secondary could be a big advantage for the Apollos.

