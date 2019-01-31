Atlanta Super Bowl 2019 weather: Temperatures rising, but rain in forecast for Sunday

Patriots and Rams fans are beginning to arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. For Patriots fans, this is old hat. They seem to be on site at the Super Bowl every year and Pats fans who went to last year's Super Bowl LII in Minnesota know how important the weather in the host city can be.

Yes, the game is indoors, but weather matters as many of the events, museums, restaurants in Atlanta are within walking distance of Mercedes Benz Stadium. It didn't snow on Tuesday as originally forecasted, but it was windy and cold. However, things are looking up as the game gets closer.

Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.

If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast leading up to game day for Super Bowl LIII.

Thursday

High: 51 degrees



51 degrees Low: 30 degrees



30 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 37 percent



37 percent Winds: 5 mph

Friday

High: 59 degrees



59 degrees Low: 37 degrees



37 degrees Precipitation: 0 percent



0 percent Humidity: 45 percent



45 percent Winds: 5 mph

Saturday

High: 61 degrees



61 degrees Low: 45 degrees



45 degrees Precipitation: 10 percent



10 percent Humidity: 65 percent



65 percent Winds: 4 mph

Super Bowl Sunday