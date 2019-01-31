Atlanta Super Bowl 2019 weather: Temperatures rising, but rain in forecast for Sunday

It didn't snow on Tuesday as forecasted, but the wind chill was not pleasant

Patriots and Rams fans are beginning to arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. For Patriots fans, this is old hat. They seem to be on site at the Super Bowl every year and Pats fans who went to last year's Super Bowl LII in Minnesota know how important the weather in the host city can be. 

Yes, the game is indoors, but weather matters as many of the events, museums, restaurants in Atlanta are within walking distance of Mercedes Benz Stadium. It didn't snow on Tuesday as originally forecasted, but it was windy and cold. However, things are looking up as the game gets closer. 

If you're traveling to Atlanta (or are just curious to know what the week will look like), here's your forecast leading up to game day for Super Bowl LIII.

Thursday

  • High: 51 degrees
  • Low: 30 degrees
  • Precipitation: 0 percent
  • Humidity: 37 percent
  • Winds: 5 mph

Friday

  • High: 59 degrees
  • Low: 37 degrees
  • Precipitation: 0 percent
  • Humidity: 45 percent
  • Winds: 5 mph

Saturday

  • High: 61 degrees
  • Low: 45 degrees
  • Precipitation: 10 percent
  • Humidity: 65 percent
  • Winds: 4 mph

Super Bowl Sunday

  • High: 62 degrees
  • Low: 47 degrees
  • Precipitation: 20 percent
  • Humidity: 72 percent
  • Winds: 7 mph
