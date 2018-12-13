Atlanta vs. Arizona: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Falcons vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Arizona Cardinals (away)
Current records: Atlanta 4-9; Arizona 3-10
What to Know
Atlanta will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 38-19 win they picked up against Arizona the last time they played.
Atlanta are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in the past five games.
Atlanta's rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their fifth loss in a row. They fell to Green Bay 20-34. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Julio Jones, who caught 8 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against Detroit, falling 3-17.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The Atlanta defense got after the quarterback against Green Bay to the tune of four sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a big 9 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Atlanta are 3-10-0 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 5-6-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 38 vs. Arizona Cardinals 19
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Malik Jackson expects to be cut by Jags
Jackson is reading the tea leaves of his contract and playing time and expects to move on
-
Chargers continue to be downplayed
The Chargers can tie the Chiefs atop the AFC West with a win on Thursday
-
TNF: Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Chargers vs. Chiefs game 10,000...
-
Ridley calls game vs. Pats 'personal'
Dion Lewis got his just desserts against the Patriots early this year, is Ridley next in l...
-
NFL picks, bets, best parlay for Week 15
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 15
-
Beckham gets quad injury evaluated
Beckham missed last week's game and looks like he'll be out this week as well