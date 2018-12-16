Atlanta vs. Arizona Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Atlanta will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 38-19 win they picked up against Arizona the last time they played.

Atlanta are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in the past five games.

Atlanta's rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their fifth loss in a row. They fell to Green Bay 20-34. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Julio Jones, who caught 8 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against Detroit, falling 3-17.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The Atlanta defense got after the quarterback against Green Bay to the tune of four sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.