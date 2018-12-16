Atlanta vs. Arizona Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Falcons vs. Cardinals football game
Atlanta will square off against Arizona at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta will be hoping to build upon the 38-19 win they picked up against Arizona the last time they played.
Atlanta are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in the past five games.
Atlanta's rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their fifth loss in a row. They fell to Green Bay 20-34. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Julio Jones, who caught 8 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against Detroit, falling 3-17.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The Atlanta defense got after the quarterback against Green Bay to the tune of four sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Gruden blasts Stephen A. for NFL TV flub
The Raiders coach did a nice job deflecting away from questions about Amari Cooper
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, expert picks
SportsLine's RJ White has his finger on the pulse of the Patriots and Steelers
-
MNF: Panthers vs Saints odds, sims, pick
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Saints vs. Vikings game 10,000 tim...
-
NFL DFS for Week 15: DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Cowboys vs. Colts odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys
-
Eagles vs. Rams odds, SNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.