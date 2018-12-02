Atlanta vs. Baltimore: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Falcons vs. Ravens football game
Halftime Recap
Atlanta and Baltimore are all tied up at 10-10. Atlanta have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Austin Hooper and Julio Jones. The former has caught 4 passes for 43 yards, while the latter has caught 2 passes for 18 yards.
Excitement is starting to build on Atlanta's sideline as this would be their first win in three games. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.
Game Preview
Baltimore will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Baltimore picked up 420 yards, Atlanta 403).
Baltimore didn't have too much trouble with Oakland last Sunday as they won 34-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.
As for Atlanta, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to New Orleans 17-31. Atlanta can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Baltimore's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Giving up four turnovers, Atlanta had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.
