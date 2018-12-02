Atlanta vs. Baltimore updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

Baltimore have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead 7-3. Lamar Jackson has led the way so far for them, as he has punched in 1 rushing TD.

Baltimore entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Baltimore will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Baltimore picked up 420 yards, Atlanta 403).

Baltimore didn't have too much trouble with Oakland last Sunday as they won 34-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.

As for Atlanta, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to New Orleans 17-31. Atlanta can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Baltimore's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Giving up four turnovers, Atlanta had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.