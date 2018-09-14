Atlanta vs. Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Last season records: Atlanta 11-7; Carolina 11-6
What to Know
Carolina will challenge Atlanta on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Carolina took care of business in their home opener. They took their match against Dallas last Sunday 16-8. Cam Newton, who picked up 58 yards on the ground and accumulated 161 passing yards, was a major factor in Carolina's success.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 18-12 to Philadelphia. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Atlanta of the 15-10 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.
Carolina's win lifted them to 1-0 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Carolina defensive front that amassed 5 sacks against Dallas, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
Last season, Atlanta was 8-10-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they were 10-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Atlanta has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Carolina.
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 22 vs. Carolina Panthers 10
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 20 vs. Atlanta Falcons 17
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons 33
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 48 vs. Carolina Panthers 33
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Carolina Panthers 13
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Atlanta Falcons 0
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Smith torches Irvin on live television
The former Panthers and Ravens wide receiver is extremely entertaining
-
Jones apologizes to Benjamin for mom
The two wide receivers have smoothed things out after a rough Week 1 showing
-
Panthers owner: Trump is 'dead wrong'
Tepper says NFL players who have protested are 'some of the most patriotic people and best...
-
Prisco's best bets: Steelers win big
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 2, including the Steelers rebounding in a big way...
-
GB coach gives 'big indicator' for A-Rod
Mike McCarthy believes Saturday's practice will be the swing point for Rodgers on whether or...