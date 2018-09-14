Atlanta vs. Carolina Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Carolina will challenge Atlanta on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Carolina took care of business in their home opener. They took their match against Dallas last Sunday 16-8. Cam Newton, who picked up 58 yards on the ground and accumulated 161 passing yards, was a major factor in Carolina's success.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Atlanta lost 18-12 to Philadelphia. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Atlanta of the 15-10 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.
Carolina's win lifted them to 1-0 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Atlanta's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Carolina defensive front that amassed 5 sacks against Dallas, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
Live Stream on fubo.TV
