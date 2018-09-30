Atlanta vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Falcons vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Atlanta 1-2; Cincinnati 2-1
What to Know
Atlanta will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. Atlanta are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 43-37 to New Orleans. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Matt Ryan, who passed for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against Carolina, falling 31-21.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams might also be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cincinnati picked up 418 yards, Atlanta 422).
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Atlanta is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
-
