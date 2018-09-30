Atlanta vs. Cincinnati: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Atlanta 1-2; Cincinnati 2-1

What to Know

Atlanta will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. Atlanta are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 43-37 to New Orleans. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Matt Ryan, who passed for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against Carolina, falling 31-21.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams might also be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cincinnati picked up 418 yards, Atlanta 422).

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Atlanta is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 2-1-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.