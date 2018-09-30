Atlanta vs. Cincinnati: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Falcons vs. Bengals football game
Atlanta will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. Atlanta are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 43-37 to New Orleans. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Matt Ryan, who passed for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against Carolina, falling 31-21.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams might also be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cincinnati picked up 418 yards, Atlanta 422).
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL Week 4 expert picks, top parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
Dolphins at Patriots: The stats to know
Can Ryan Tannehill and the surprising Dolphins continue their success Sunday in New Englan...
-
Cowboys vs. Lions odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lions vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times
-
Packers vs. Bills odds, top picks, bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bills vs. Packers game 10,000 times
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, MNF picks
Micah Roberts is dialed into the pulse of the Chiefs and Broncos
-
Ravens vs. Steelers odds, SNF picks
Mike Tierney has owned Over-Under picks the last two-plus seasons