Atlanta vs. Cincinnati: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Falcons vs. Bengals football game

USATSI

Atlanta will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. Atlanta are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Atlanta didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 43-37 to New Orleans. Atlanta got a solid performance out of Matt Ryan, who passed for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against Carolina, falling 31-21.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Both of these teams might also be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Cincinnati picked up 418 yards, Atlanta 422).

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories