Atlanta vs. Dallas live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)

Current records: Atlanta 4-5-1; Dallas 4-5-1

What to Know

Dallas will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Dallas were successful in their last outing against Philadelphia, and they didn't afford Philadelphia any payback this time around. Dallas walked away with a 27-20 win over Philadelphia. Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 151 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries, was a major factor in Dallas's success.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their matchup two weeks ago, Atlanta were humbled last week. They came up short against Cleveland, falling 16-28.

Dallas's win lifted them to 4-5-1 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-5-1. If Dallas want to win, Dallas will need to focus on stopping Atlanta's Julio Jones, who caught 7 passes for 107 yards and 1 touchdown, and Matt Ryan, who passed for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $126.50

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Atlanta are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 4-4-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Atlanta have won both of the games they've played against Dallas in the last 4 years.