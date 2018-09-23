Atlanta vs. New Orleans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
On Sunday Atlanta take on New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Atlanta had a rough outing against Philadelphia two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Atlanta were able to grind out a solid victory over Carolina last Sunday, winning 31-24. No one put up better numbers for Atlanta than Matt Ryan, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 272 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when New Orleans and Cleveland clashed, but New Orleans ultimately edged out the opposition 21-18.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. In New Orleans's win, Drew Brees passed for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns and Michael Thomas caught passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Atlanta have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
