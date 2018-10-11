Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: Atlanta 1-4; Tampa Bay 2-2
What to Know
On Sunday Atlanta take on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Atlanta's and Pittsburgh's matchup last Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Atlanta were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-17 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of Matt Ryan, who passed for 285 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 48-10, which was the final score in Tampa Bay's tilt against Chicago two weeks ago. Tampa Bay was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 38-3.
The last time the two teams met, Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Tampa Bay, sneaking past 24-21. Will Atlanta repeat their success, or does Tampa Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Atlanta is 1-4-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 2-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Atlanta and Tampa Bay both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 24
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 34 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons 43
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 19
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23
