Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Falcons vs. Buccaneers football game
On Sunday Atlanta take on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Atlanta's and Pittsburgh's matchup last Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Atlanta were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-17 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of Matt Ryan, who passed for 285 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Ryan's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 48-10, which was the final score in Tampa Bay's tilt against Chicago two weeks ago. Tampa Bay was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 38-3.
The last time the two teams met, Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Tampa Bay, sneaking past 24-21. Will Atlanta repeat their success, or does Tampa Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Tannehill questionable to play
Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for the Falcons as well, plus what you need to know about...
-
Week 6 NFL odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 6 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Steelers hopeful of trading Le'Veon Bell
Bell has had very limited communication with Steelers
-
MNF: Packers vs. 49ers odds, picks, bets
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
SNF: Chiefs vs. Patriots odds, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Patriots vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times
-
Raiders vs. Seahawks odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Raiders and Seahawks