Attorney representing Mason Rudolph says Myles Garrett's actions against client to be 'reviewed thoroughly'

Myles Garrett may have more than a lengthy NFL suspension to worry about after clubbing Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet. Garrett, the Browns veteran pass rusher who has already been fined three times this season, has officially been suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season and has been fined an undisclosed amount by the league office.

Younger & Associates, a law firm that also serves as Rudolph's agent, said via Twitter that Garrett's actions against his client will be "reviewed thoroughly." Below are two tweets that were posted by the company's Twitter handle shortly after Thursday's game ended.

"The chain reaction began here with a very late take down following a pass. Very late. That happens every Sunday. It is typically followed by pushing and shoving, even by the QB, and that usually ends it. However, what followed tonight cannot be defended by reasonable minds.

"There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly."

What kind of legal action could Rudolph's representatives take against Garrett? On Friday, of CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reached out to a criminal defense attorney to figure out the likelihood of anything happening to Garrett from a legal standpoint.

"Anytime a crime is committed and police think they have probable cause to charge someone, they can do so without the agreement of the 'victim,'" the attorney told Jones via text messages. "But as a practical matter if a victim is saying they don't want charges to happen it heavily factors into a charging situation where someone is not seriously injured. Pressing charges just means you start the investigation. Many times by filing a report. Most crimes police don't witness so that's how many cases get started. And if no one reports it then many cases never start But if proof is there from other sources, it's irrelevant whether someone 'presses charges.'"

To summarize, it seems that, unless Rudolph decides to take the initiative to press charges. Given that he didn't appear to be significantly injured during the incident, it's unlikely that Rudolph, who called Garrett's actions "bush league" and a "total coward move", would press charges.

Rudolph and his representatives will likely address what course of action -- if any -- they will choose to pursue in the coming days. The Steelers, who were fined $250,000 by the league for their role in Thursday's incident, may also decide to issue a statement on Garrett's actions and how it may impact the team moving forward.