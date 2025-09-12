The Washington Commanders believe that Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles near the end of Thursday night's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN. Ekeler will undergo imaging on Friday for confirmation, per the report.

Ekeler was carted into the locker after sustaining the injury during the fourth quarter. A non-contact injury, Ekeler fell to the ground while running a route. He received help off the field before being carted off into the locker room. It didn't take longer after that for the Commanders to officially rule him out for the remainder of the game.

Ekeler, 30, is in the final year of a two-year contract he signed in March of 2024. An extremely versatile player, Ekeler delivered a string of productive seasons with the Chargers before signing with Washington after the 2023 season. Ekeler amassed 733 all-purpose yards last season while helping Washington advance to the NFC title game for the first time since 1991. He also earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod for his production as a kickoff returner.

Ekeler was one of just three Commanders' players to run the ball against Green Bay. Ekeler led Washington with eight carries, while Jayden Daniels was second on the team with seven carries for only 17 yards. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt went for just 17 yards on four carries.

The Commanders' running back room also consists of Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr, who was inactive during Washington's first two games. McNichols didn't have a carry or target during Thursday night's loss.