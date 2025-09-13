The Washington Commanders lost a key piece from their running back room on Thursday night when veteran Austin Ekeler was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Packers in Green Bay. The team feared a torn Achilles, and that worst-case scenario has come to fruition. An MRI confirmed the injury, and Ekeler is out for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

With Ekeler out for the year, the Commanders' running back room gets even thinner after trading Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers believing in their committee of backs, led by Ekeler and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Ekeler led the team with eight carries for 17 yards against the Packers on a rough rushing night for the Commanders. He was one of just three Washington players to run the ball on Thursday night alongside Jayden Daniels (seven carries for 17 yards) and Croskey-Merritt (four carries for 17 yards).

Now, the Commanders will have to lean even more on Croskey-Merritt as well as Jeremy McNichols, who didn't get a carry on Thursday night as Washington fell behind and had to throw the ball more in an effort to catch up. Deebo Samuel also figures to get more involved in the running game as they try to fill the gap left by Ekeler's absence. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been inactive for the first two games but figures to be elevated to the active roster to provide further depth in the backfield.

In his first season in Washington in 2024, Ekeler had 733 scrimmage yards to help the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game, and he was a second-team All-Pro as a kick returner. He ceded that special tams role to Samuel and Luke McCaffrey this season, with receiver Jaylin Lane returning punts for the Commanders.