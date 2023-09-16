Austin Ekeler was always a long shot to suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The Chargers officially made the move less than 24 hours prior to Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, downgrading Ekeler from doubtful to out due to an ankle injury.

Ekeler didn't practice all week, but also missed time after his agent, Cameron Weiss, passed away at the age of 38 from cancer. The injury Ekeler suffered in Week 1 was significant enough for him to miss this week, after having 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins (also had four catches for 47 yards).

With Ekeler out, Joshua Kelley will be the No. 1 running back. Kelley had 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, a career high in rushing yards. Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson are the other two running backs on the Chargers active roster.

In addition to Ekeler, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Chris Rumph II were also downgraded to out. The Chargers activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad in addition to ruling the three players out.