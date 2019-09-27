Avonte Maddox provides update on his status after he was carted off in Eagles-Packers game

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox tweeted "everything is going well" after suffering a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Maddox was down on the field for several minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Maddox flew home with the team last night. He was sent to a local hospital, but he was discharged quickly enough to return to Philadelphia. The Eagles released a statement on Maddox moments after the game.

"Avonte Maddox has movement in all extremities. For precautionary reasons he has been sent to the hospital for further evaluation."

Maddox updated his status Friday morning, hours after the hit that had the entire Eagles sidelines on the field praying for his health.

Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good. 🙏🏽 — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) September 27, 2019

Two plays after the injury, Eagles cornerback Craig James broke off an Aaron Rodgers pass just short of the end zone that was intercepted by linebacker Nigel Bradham that sealed the Eagles' victory.

"We pretty much just clicked into the mentality of, 'We've got to win it for him,'" Bradham said, via ESPN. "That was a critical loss for us, a guy that plays multiple positions.

"We were playing for him. He took a critical hit on that play, and hopefully everything turns out all right for him."