Avonte Maddox provides update on his status after he was carted off in Eagles-Packers game
Maddox offered a reassuring update after being carted off the field during Thursday night's game
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox tweeted "everything is going well" after suffering a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Maddox was down on the field for several minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Maddox flew home with the team last night. He was sent to a local hospital, but he was discharged quickly enough to return to Philadelphia. The Eagles released a statement on Maddox moments after the game.
"Avonte Maddox has movement in all extremities. For precautionary reasons he has been sent to the hospital for further evaluation."
Maddox updated his status Friday morning, hours after the hit that had the entire Eagles sidelines on the field praying for his health.
Two plays after the injury, Eagles cornerback Craig James broke off an Aaron Rodgers pass just short of the end zone that was intercepted by linebacker Nigel Bradham that sealed the Eagles' victory.
"We pretty much just clicked into the mentality of, 'We've got to win it for him,'" Bradham said, via ESPN. "That was a critical loss for us, a guy that plays multiple positions.
"We were playing for him. He took a critical hit on that play, and hopefully everything turns out all right for him."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Viking vs. Bears odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.
-
Cowboys vs. Saints: Preview, prediction
The Cowboys are faced with the difficult task of defeating New Orleans in their house to remain...
-
Eagles fans shows off Phanatic tattoo
This gentleman's fandom can't be discredited
-
LaFleur puzzled by pass interference
Green Bay's rookie head coach is looking for clarity
-
Legendary expert releases Week 4 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
How to watch, stream Patriots vs. Bills
Everything you need to know to watch the Patriots visit the Bills in Week 4
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too