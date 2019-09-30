Avonte Maddox reportedly diagnosed with neck sprain after being carted off in Week 4, considered week-to-week

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox is expected to miss the next few games with a neck sprain, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Maddox is considered "week-to-week," meaning he won't be available for Sunday's game against the New York Jets and his status for the ensuing games will be determined thereafter. Maddox suffered a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers Thursday night, laying on the field for several minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. He flew home with the team to Philadelphia and updated his status the next morning, tweeting "everything is going well."

The Eagles have not had any luck with their cornerbacks on the injury front. No.1 cornerback Ronald Darby is out a month with an injured hamstring and No. 2 cornerback Sidney Jones left Thursday's win with a similar injury. Cre'von LeBlanc is still on injured reserve with a Lisfranc sprain. That leaves the Eagles down do just two healthy cornerbacks: Rasul Douglas and Craig James, who was out of the league just two weeks ago.

Philadelphia did sign Orlando Scandrick on Friday for cornerback depth. Scandrick spent training camp and the preseason with the Eagles, so he understands Jim Schwartz's system. Scandrick was one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league when he was in his prime and can play both the inside and outside -- versatility that is valuable to the Eagles.

The 32-year old Scandrick played 15 games with the Chiefs last season, finishing with 44 tackles, 13 passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. Opposing quarterbacks had an 80.6 passer rating targeting Scandrick last season, as he allowed 48 catches for 473 yards.