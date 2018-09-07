Back-to-back Super Bowl winner LeGarrette Blount says Patriots 'didn't respect me at all'

LeGarrette Blount hasn't played for the New England Patriots in two years, but he hasn't forgotten how he felt when he left.

The 31-year-old Detroit Lions running back, who starred for the Philadelphia Eagles during a Super Bowl LII victory over the Pats in February, said on NFL Network this week that New England "didn't respect me at all" despite his success with the team.

"The way things ended there was not to my liking," he said during an appeareance on "America's Game," per NFL.com. "I had told them how bad I wanted to be there and how much I wanted to stay there and I didn't want to leave, and they couldn't get a deal done for me. I just feel like they didn't respect me at all."

That's why, Blount added, his Super Bowl win over the Patriots while playing for the Eagles was "perfect."

In reality, New England's apparent disinterest in re-signing Blount aligns with the Pats' tendency to rotate running backs not only on a weekly but seasonal basis. Yet the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star may have had his finest moments taking hand-offs from Tom Brady. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his first stint with the team (2013), then returned for a pair of Super Bowl victories, first in 2014 after a short-lived role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He even topped 1,100 yards on the ground in 2016 when he also won a Super Bowl, a year before joining the Eagles and leading the team in rushing and again winning the title.

This March, Blount hit free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He'll meet New England again on Sept. 23.