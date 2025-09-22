New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo is expected to take a larger role in his team's offense moving forward after Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered a dislocated shoulder during a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Skattebo is coming off his best game as a pro after rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while also catching six passes for 61 yards.

Skattebo was one of the lone bright spots for New York during its third consecutive loss to open the 2025 season. He has also been one of the breakout stars among the running backs in this rookie class. Skattebo and Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt are tied for the most rushing touchdowns (two) among rookies. He also ranks first in receiving yards (87) and third in catches (10) among running backs in his class.

Ahead of the draft, there wasn't a skill position group talked about more than the running backs. Six players at the position were taken within the first 100 picks -- including two in the first round (Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders and Omarion Hampton to the Los Angeles Chargers).

Through the first three weeks of the season, both of those players have shown flashes. Hampton is coming off his best game as a pro, with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Jeanty rumbled for a career-high 63 yards in a loss to the Commanders in Week 3.

However, it's the player who was selected in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) who appears to be poised to take on a larger role than anyone in his class at the position moving forward. After carrying the ball just twice for -3 yards against Washington in Week 1, Skattebo has racked up 180 yards of total offense in the last two weeks.

Cam Skattebo NYG • RB • #44 Att 23 Yds 102 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Skattebo's journey to the NFL was unconventional

Before Skattebo was scoring touchdowns and doing backflips on Sunday Night Football, he was once an unheralded high school recruit. Skattebo played at Rio Linda High School, located just north of California's capital city of Sacramento. He had just one Division I offer -- from his hometown school of Sacramento State -- despite an electrifying career in high school. Skattebo ran for 3,550 yards and 45 touchdowns during his junior season, helping his team win a state championship in 2018.

Shortly after Skattebo's high school career ended, he committed to Sacramento State, but getting on the field right away wasn't in the cards. Sac State canceled its 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Skattebo started the following season buried on the two-deep depth chart.

Skattebo became a household name at the FCS level the following season, rushing for 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns. He won Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and helped Sac State finish with a program-best 12-1 record. He entered the transfer portal days after Sac State's season ended and eventually transferred to Arizona State, where his national profile grew tenfold.

During the 2024 campaign, Skattebo finished in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting and helped Arizona State reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

How does Skattebo compare to other RBs in his class?

The early returns on running backs from the 2025 draft class aren't ideal, but there is still plenty of time for that to change. With Washington running back Austin Ekeler suffering a season-ending injury earlier this month, it opened the door for Croskey-Merritt to get more touches.

In his two games, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins leads all rookie running backs in yards, while Jeanty is second. Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has been splitting time in the backfield with veteran J.K. Dobbins, which is part of the reason why he hasn't produced more.

Team Player Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Catches Receiving Yards Browns Quinshon Judkins 155 1 4 11 Raiders Ashton Jeanty 144 1 5 3 Chargers Omarion Hampton 142 1 9 73 Commanders Jacory Croskey-Merritt 125 2 1 5 Giants Cam Skattebo 102 2 10 87 Broncos RJ Harvey 80 0 5 29 Jaguars Bhayshul Tuten 74 1 2 32 Patriots TreVeyon Henderson 65 0 11 73

Skattebo was likely going to be in line for more touches regardless of Tracy's health, but his injury now elevates Skattebo to the unofficial starter for the foreseeable future.