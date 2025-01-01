1 Carson Wentz Kansas City Chiefs QB

Yes, the former Philadelphia Eagles star flamed out in multiple stops due to a penchant for reckless gunslinging, but he's still got a big frame and big arm, with almost 100 NFL games under his belt. His brief late-year action with the Los Angeles Rams to close 2023 confirmed he's a high-upside fill-in for a contending lineup, which is exactly what the Chiefs boast under Andy Reid.

2 Jimmy Garoppolo Los Angeles Rams QB

The 33-year-old has yet to take a snap with the Rams, but he's been there, done that, at nearly the highest level. Durability is an issue, especially behind an inconsistent front, but Garoppolo has proven capable of shepherding a run-first and play-action attack, reaching two NFC title games with the rival San Francisco 49ers. That degree of big-game experience can't be found everywhere.

3 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Electric but erratic as a full-timer with the Chicago Bears, the former first-round pick calmed down as more of a ball-control operator to open his Steelers debut, going 4-2 before Russell Wilson's entry as QB1. His athleticism alone gives him a relatively high floor, though he's also never been asked to win such high-stakes games with his arm at the NFL level.

4 Kenny Pickett Philadelphia Eagles QB

He was more scrappy than reliable in two seasons starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Pickett has the benefit of playing for an offense outfitted with top-tier playmakers at basically every position. Accordingly, his brief stints in place of the banged-up Jalen Hurts haven't been perfect, but he's fought through broken ribs to keep his eyes downfield and feed his top perimeter targets.

5 Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB

Saddled with poor setups as a Tennessee Titans prospect, Willis found new life as Jordan Love's fill-in this year, excelling as the efficient figurehead of a run-heavy Matt LaFleur scheme during two different injury-related absences by Love. He's yet to face a consistent barrage of tests as a big-time thrower while in Green Bay, but his physical tools and comfort in the system are big pluses.

6 Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions QB

Second-year reserve Hendon Hooker is technically the No. 2 in Detroit, but the Lions wouldn't have lured the 32-year-old Bridgewater out of retirement if they weren't prepared to use him in case of emergency. He's a conservative arm, but his experience (65 career starts) is invaluable, and he's also got premium playmakers at his disposal, not to mention one of the NFL's best fronts.

7 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

The last time Mariota was thrust into a starting gig, he flamed out as the Atlanta Falcons' placeholder, struggling to find a rhythm as a passer. In truth, he's always been scattershot through the air. His legs are still a weapon, though, and that's perfect for Washington's run-heavy script.

8 Davis Mills Houston Texans QB

The former third-rounder hasn't started a game in two years, and he was something of a streaky pocket passer when called upon, with 35 touchdowns to 25 picks, but Mills consistently displayed a resilient attitude while working with a much poorer supporting cast than he has now.

9 Taylor Heinicke Los Angeles Chargers QB

A folk hero in Washington for a gritty playoff effort against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020, Heinicke has a definite underdog flair, but he's struggled to control the ball in every extended opportunity. He's thrown just three passes with the Chargers.

10 Jarrett Stidham Denver Broncos QB

Once hailed as a future starter by Sean Payton, the former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders prospect was serviceable, if unspectacular, after replacing the benched Russell Wilson late in 2023. He's gone just 1-3 as a starter between three teams.

11 Mitch Trubisky Buffalo Bills QB

Now in his second stint as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo, Trubisky didn't fare too well in a brief run as the Steelers' starter, going just 2-5 as Pittsburgh's QB1. He's been a sketchy decision-maker since his days with the Bears, but he's also spent more time learning from Allen in recent years.

12 Nick Mullens Minnesota Vikings QB

While the Vikings made a practice-squad splash by adding former New York Giants first-rounder Daniel Jones this winter, Mullens has more experience in Kevin O'Connell's system, making him the likelier backup to Sam Darnold. He's a gutsy, if unnecessarily risky, thrower.

13 Josh Johnson Baltimore Ravens QB

At 38, well-traveled as a journeyman backup, Johnson can start a game in a pinch like no other. The man has knowledge of just about every system there is. He hasn't won a start in six years, however, and has thrown all of three passes over the last three seasons.

14 Kyle Trask Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB