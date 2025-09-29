After months of rumors and predictions, we officially know Bad Bunny will be the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX. NBC announced the big news during halftime of the "Sunday Night Football" game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The singer made the announcement on social media, with a video of him sitting on a goal post. Take a look:

The Puerto Rican singer is the most-streamed artist in the world. The 31-year-old has 10 Grammy nominations, with three wins. His three Grammy wins are for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG, Best Musica Urbana Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

Some of his other awards include the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Artist, the BET Award for Single of the Year for his hit song "I Like It" with Cardi B and J Balvin and Billboard Top Latin.

Bad Bunny's top songs are "Vete," "Titi Me Pregunto," "Que Pasaria" and "BAILE INoLIDABLE."

Usually the special guests are announced closer to the championship game. One early guess for a special guest is Cardi B, because he has a hit song with her. The rapper announced she is expecting a baby with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, so she does have the NFL connection as well. Cardi announced she is beginning a tour in February and said she will have already given birth by the time it kicks off, which may make her available for the Super Bowl.

The 60th edition of the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, on NBC. The backdrop of the game will be Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who brought out multiple special guests including SZA and Serena Williams, was last year's headliner. Some other iconic halftime performers include Prince, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few.

The halftime show is historically the most-watched performance of the year.

Entering Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds of winning it all (+400), followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (+700), Packers (+700), Kansas City Chiefs (+800) and Baltimore Ravens (+800), per DraftKings.