When you invite international music icon Bad Bunny to your wedding, you know it's a bit of a longshot. What about inviting him to your wedding only for him to turn around and invite you to tie the knot during his Super Bowl 60 halftime performance? That scenario became reality for one lucky couple on Sunday night.

Right before Lady Gaga made her surprise guest appearance at Levi's Stadium, an officiant wed two people. That left everyone wondering whether it was real or part of the show. Well, the answer is both.

According to NBC Sports, that was a real wedding, and it came about after the couple invited Bad Bunny to their nuptials. Bad Bunny couldn't make it because he was busy performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, but simply brought the wedding to Levi's Stadium.

Including the wedding, Bad Bunny's halftime show was quite the event. In addition to guest performances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, countless celebs could be spotted within the production. Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G and Cardi B were among the A-listers on the set. It was a historic performance, and fans were raving about it when the festivities were over.

The performance provided some much-needed energy in the building as the game on the field lacked for fireworks in the first half. The Seattle Seahawks took a 9-0 lead over the New England Patriots into the locker room before Bad Bunny took center stage.